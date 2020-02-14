Russell County man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

A Russell County man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine early this morning (Feb. 14, 2020) in Columbia when Adair County Deputy Sheriff Dereck Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Cadillac on Adventist Church Road.

Skyler Riggins, 24, of Russell Springs, was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with trafficking. Riggins was also wanted on a parole warrant and was in possession of marijuana.

He was lodge in the Adair County Regional Jail with charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; parole violation warrant; and promoting contraband.

Padgett was assisted by Columbia Police Officer John Dial and K-9 Gunner.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.