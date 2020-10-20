Russell County woman charged in local home invasion

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a Russell County woman Monday with burglary and theft relating to a home invasion in the Cane Valley community.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies learned residents had been woken up to a female in their home. The female, later identified as Doris Carol Roy, 32, fled the residence before deputies arrived, but was later found when they came across a vehicle registered out of the area.

Roy was brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning where she later admitted to unlawfully breaking into the residence. She was charged with burglary in the first degree and theft of a firearm.

Deputy Joey Keith led the investigation and was assisted by Deputy Brandon Hitch