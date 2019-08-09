Russell County woman charged with drug trafficking by Sheriff department

On Thursday, August 8, Sheriff Josh Brockman and deputies Brandon Hitch, Josh Durbin and Columbia Police officer Evan Burton conducted a residence search on Edmonton Road.

The search resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, along with scales and individual packing material commonly used for the distribution of narcotics.

Nicolette Hare, 27 of Russell County was arrested and it was also found that Hare had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Hare was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, one outstanding bench warrant for arrest from Adair County District Court and three outstanding bench warrants for arrest from Russell County District Court.

She was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail by K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin.