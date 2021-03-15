Russell County woman arrested on felony charges 

Hannah Dabney of Russell County was arrested March 10 on felony drug charges.

Adair County K9 Deputy Chandler Staten received a complaint at 3:55 p.m. about a vehicle in the White Oak community that was parked on private property in an area commonly referred to as the Coffey Hole.

During the investigation, deputy Staten located a vehicle on the creek occupied by Dabney, 19. She appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. K9 Nitro had a positive hit on the vehicle and a search yielded drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Dabney was arrested on public intoxication charges, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.