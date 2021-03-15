Adair County Community Voice

Russell County woman arrested on felony charges 

by

Hannah Dabney of Russell County was arrested March 10 on felony drug charges.

Adair County K9 Deputy Chandler Staten received a complaint at 3:55 p.m. about a vehicle in the White Oak community that was parked on private property in an area commonly referred to as the Coffey Hole.

During the investigation, deputy Staten located a vehicle on the creek occupied by Dabney, 19. She appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. K9 Nitro had a positive hit on the vehicle and a search yielded drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Dabney was arrested on public intoxication charges, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.