Russell Dale Bardin, 73, of Louisville died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Louis Robert Bardin and Mildred Lucille Mitchum Bardin of Louisville, KY who survives. In addition to his mother he is survived by several cousins, friends and other relatives.

Mr. Bardin was of the Christian faith, a teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools, an avid golfer and loved antique cars.

Graveside services will be 10:00am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Stones Cemetery with Bro. Ralph Hadley officiating. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.