Russell Springs man arrested on Carrie Bolin Drive

Columbia Police officers responded to Carrie Bolin Drive and Russell Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a call of an individual who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel at the stop sign on Carrie Bolin.

Officers made contact with Stephen West, 57, of Russell Springs who was passed out behind the wheel of a 2002 Red Ford Ranger.

After being awoken, West showed signs of intoxication while speaking with officers and admitted to officers to previously using marijuana, as well as methamphetamine.

After brief roadside investigation, West was placed in custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense, as well as possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

West was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance drug unspecified, a felony.

Officer Charles Greer was the arresting officer and was assisted on the scene by Sgt. Junior Murphy.