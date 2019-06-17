Russell Springs woman arrested on drug charges

On the morning of June 14, City Police officers responded to a complaint of a female who appeared to be passed out in her vehicle at Five Star on Hudson Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tonya Polston, 34, of Russell Springs.

Polston was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle and showed other signs of being under the influence.

A search yielded discovery of a clear rock substance in a plastic bag, as well as other narcotics.

Polston was arrested and charged with public intoxication, as well as possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance drug unspecified, both felony charges.

Sgt. Gary Roy was the arresting officer and Sgt. Jr Murphy was assisting officer.