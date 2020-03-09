Russell woman and Adair man arrested for warrants

The Columbia Police Department responded with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office to a residence on Spring Drive after sheriff deputies received a tip of a female with an active felony warrant staying at the residence shortly before midnight on Friday, March 6.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and gained entry to the top floor of the residence. It was determined subject was in a basement apartment within the residence with a male subject. After kicking the door in, the female surrendered after being called out, however mail subject still would not acknowledge officers or surrender himself.

K9 Unit Gunner was subsequently sent inside and the male subject was located hiding within a cut out in a couch and was taken into custody without incident.

Leangela Carter, 24, of Russell Springs was taken into custody with an active Adair County warrant with charges including fleeing and evading 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree and wanton endangerment of Police first degree, all felony charges.

John Thompson, 40, of Columbia was taken into custody with an active warrant from Russell County and was later transferred to Russell County Jail.

K9 Handler John Dial and Officer Adam Cravens were responding officers, as well as Sheriff Deputy Derek Padgett who is the investigating officer in Carter’s case.