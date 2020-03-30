Ruth Pickett Moore, 89, of Greensburg, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:12 A.M. at her home.

She was born June 27, 1930, in Green County, to the late J.W. and Eunice Orr Pickett. She married W.T. Moore on June 29, 1950 who preceded her in death on August 23, 1989. Ruth professed her faith in Christ and was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and from an early age attended the Pickett’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was a secretary and bookkeeper having worked for Skaggs Transfer and Lanham Hardwoods, served as Green County Circuit Clerk Deputy for many years, enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlepoint and having long phone conversations with her friends.

Known throughout the community for her wonderful pies, butterscotch and chocolate being her specialties, she was always baking a pie and taking them to her family and friends.

Survivors include:

One brother – Frank (Ann) Pickett of LaGrange

Three sisters-in-law – Wayne Pickett of Columbia, Helen Clark of Greensburg, Peggy Jones of Campbellsville

Several nieces, nephews and friends

The family would like to thank Brenda DeSimone for her care and help that she gave Ruth

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with CDC, the graveside service was held for closest family members in the Orr Cemetery in Green County

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please go Ruth’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Orr Cemetery which can be mailed to Charles Pickett, 1652 Bramlett-Kemp Road, Greensburg, KY 42743 or left or mailed to the funeral home

