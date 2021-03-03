Ryan Scott Banks, 36, of Columbia, KY died Monday as a result of an ATV accident. Born in Ann Arbor, MI he is the son of Marl Edward and Heidi Adams Banks both of Conway, SC who survives.

Mr. Banks was a Roof Tech for Tremco Roofing and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his companion of 15 years Mary Blackmon of Columbia, KY; three children Jacob Bowers (Flormaria Cuevas) of Conway, SC, Casey Bowers and Nathan Banks both of Columbia, KY; a granddaughter Amelia Bowers and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. Banks family chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Conway, SC. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.