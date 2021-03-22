Sandra Neat, 64, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 28, 1957, in Adair County, to the late Tommie Ray Burton and Margie Lewis Burton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Barry and James Burton and Carol Neat. Sandra was a member of Tabernacle Christian Church.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Jimmy Neat of Columbia

Two daughters & sons-in-law – Karen and Mark Mowers, Tonya and John Speer all of Columbia

Two sisters – Jenny Stotts of Campbellsville and Bernadine Burton of Columbia

Three grandchildren – Bryce Judd, Trevor and Jenna Speer

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Vitis Bailey officiating

Burial in New Hope Cemetery

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Wednesday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements