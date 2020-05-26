Sandra R. Sharpe, 85, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

She was born March 26, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Clifton and Inez Vaughn Riggins, the widow of Earl Sharpe and a member of Columbia Christian Church.

Survivors include:

One daughter & son-in-law – Kathy & Bobby Downey of Columbia

One son – Bill Sharpe of Louisville

One brother – Clifford Riggins of Greenville, Texas

Three grandchildren – Colton Downey of Columbia, Marlena Keith and Kim Sharpe both of Louisville

Five great-grandchildren

A special friend and caregiver – Marilyn Janes of Columbia

Funeral service – Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Daugherty & Bro. Barney Taylor officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Colton Downey, Jayden Sharpe, Brian Keith, Kameron McDonald, David Eubank, Dave Eubank, Eric Eubank, Brett Keith

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

