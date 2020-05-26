Sandra R. Sharpe, 85, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.
She was born March 26, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Clifton and Inez Vaughn Riggins, the widow of Earl Sharpe and a member of Columbia Christian Church.
Survivors include:
One daughter & son-in-law – Kathy & Bobby Downey of Columbia
One son – Bill Sharpe of Louisville
One brother – Clifford Riggins of Greenville, Texas
Three grandchildren – Colton Downey of Columbia, Marlena Keith and Kim Sharpe both of Louisville
Five great-grandchildren
A special friend and caregiver – Marilyn Janes of Columbia
Funeral service – Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Daugherty & Bro. Barney Taylor officiating
Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery
Casket Bearers: Colton Downey, Jayden Sharpe, Brian Keith, Kameron McDonald, David Eubank, Dave Eubank, Eric Eubank, Brett Keith
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements