Sandra Sullivan

Sandra Campbell Sullivan, 74, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in Ashland, KY and was a retired employee of the Jefferson County Board of Education. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Rose Marie Cook Campbell and her husband Thurston Sullivan in December of 2018.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, Richard Sean Sullivan and Byron C. Sullivan (Diana); two granddaughters, Cassandra Rose Sullivan and Chi’ara Marie Ashley Sullivan; and one brother, Irvin Stanley Weidner, Jr…

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 4-8 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Sullivan will then be taken to the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY for visitation Thursday, December 19th from 4-8 p.m. Central time. Her funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery