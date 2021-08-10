Sanford Wheat, 76, of Liberty, Kentucky, formerly of Adair County, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1945, in Adair County, to the late Orvie and Meadie Corbin Wheat. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Judy Wheat in 1998, he later married Mae Wheat who also preceded him in death in 2004, son Jimmy Wheat, and sisters Altia Laughlin, Edell Melson and Marie Helm.

Sanford was a life-long farmer and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include: sons – Bobby Wheat and wife Tammy of Burkesville, David Wheat and wife Brenda of Columbia and Sanford “Boo” Wheat of Columbia; daughters – Sandra George and husband Ricky of Columbia, Ruthie Turner and husband Darren of Columbia; 23 grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Amanda Clements and her husband Donald; 37 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brother – Paul Wheat of Edinburg, Indiana; and sisters – Annie Bennett of Columbia and Millie Murrell of Columbia.

Funeral service was Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Helm officiating. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Sherman Green, David D. Wheat, Jeremy George, Billy Jack Wheat, Toby Green, Patrick Green; and honorary casket bearers: Kebrina Wheat, Jeremy Irvin, Amber McDougal, Kaleb Clements, and Harley Wheat.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements