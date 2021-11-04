Santa, Mrs. Claus expected for Christmas in Columbia Parade

Rumors have been swirling around Columbia that Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to take part in the 30th Christmas in Columbia Celebration and Parade, Dec. 4.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with floats and entries required to arrive at the Morgan Smith Industries parking lot at 4:30 p.m. for registration, voting and to get lined up for the parade. The parade route will be on Industrial Park Road, right on south Hwy. 55, follow Jamestown Street, around the square and end on Burkesville Street.

The theme of the parade is “Hometown Christmas,” and the parade marshals will be Angie McAllister and Tasha Harden, who will be representing all local heroes, and lighting the Christmas Tree on the square.

Local hometown heroes that would like to participate in the parade should contact the Chamber of Commerce by Nov. 19. Pageant winners are also invited to participate, as well as classic car owners.

In addition to the parade, the city is busy events throughout the holiday season.

The Trabue Russell House will be hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. ‘Christmas at the Park’, a free drive-thru lights display, will be held at the Little League Park beginning Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. A red mailbox will be located in the park to accept letters to Santa.

The Lindsey Wilson College class will be part of the lights display, passing out free candy for the children, on Dec. 10-12. Bloomington Chapel will have a live nativity scene Dec. 17-18.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 270-384-6020, or by email at coladair@duo-county.com