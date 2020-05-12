News from Campbellsville University

Sara Basham named Miss Campbellsville during Honors and Awards Day video

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/12/2020) Sara Basham, a senior of Louisville, Ky., was named Miss Campbellsville University 2020 during the Honors and Awards Day video May 2.

Miss Campbellsville University is awarded to someone who best represents the university based on scholarship, leadership, character and potential for success.

Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, said Basham exemplified what it means to be a true servant leader throughout her time at Campbellsville University.

She served as an intern for the Office of Enrollment, resident assistant in Stapp Hall, treasurer of the Student Government Association, member of the Student Activities Board, member of the Campbellsville Running Club and has participated in intramural leagues.

“Sara is a young lady that demonstrates true character and integrity in all areas of her life. She lives for Jesus first, serves others second and puts herself last,” Carter said.

Dr. Jeanette Parker, assistant vice president for academic affairs and professor of psychology, said, “Sara is a special young lady that embodies what is means to be a servant leader. Her intellectual curiosity and creativity make it a pleasure to have in class. She lives her faith daily.”

Jason Lawson, director of personnel services, and Tara Lawson, resident director, both had the opportunity to work with Basham and said she represented Campbellsville University for many reasons.

They said she is a woman of character and demonstrates God’s love through interactions with those around her.

“Sara is an outstanding individual inside and out,” Andrew Franklin, assistant dean of students and director of residence life, said.

“I have had the pleasure getting to know her as a student and a co-worker while attending Campbellsville University. She is very selfless and always looking for ways to serve others around her. She is the type of person that always gives 100% in everything she sets her mind to.”

Franklin said Sara “has been a tremendous leader and a great example to all on and off campus. I am consistently amazed at her ability to talk to everyone regardless of their interests and beliefs; Sara is able to connect with people and does so with a genuine and sincere heart.”

Basham earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in both biology and sociology.

She is the daughter of Jake and Janice Basham of Louisville, Ky.

The awards ceremony can be found on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2z5UWp4 or on WLCU’s Facebook page.

