Sara Marjorie Ann Sexton, 81, of Edmonton, KY passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born in Niobrara, NE on February 8, 1941, to the late James Theadore and Sara Ann Neyens Muller.

Marjorie was a member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church and along with her husband, she was a member of the Mid-Kentucky Antique Car Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years Kenneth Sexton of Edmonton, KY; three children Delisa Sexton of Los Angeles, CA, Anita McCracken (Eric) of Louisville, KY and Duane “Buddy” Sexton of Mt. Washington, KY; nine grandchildren John Dudley, Nathan McCracken, Rachel McCracken, Lydia McIntrye (Adam), Claudia McCracken, Erica McCracken, Isabella Sexton, Jordan Sexton, and Gerald Dudley; a great grandchild Addison Coyle and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings James Theadore, Clayton Leo, Jake John, Howard Henry, Thomas Otto, and Frank Charles Muller and Mary Jo Closson.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Bragg Cemetery. Bro. Jim Blair will be officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 3:00-7:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and will continue Tuesday until 10:30am at the funeral home.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.