Sarah Emma Green, 86 of Louisville passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born December 10, 1935, one of four daughters to James Oliver Powell and Mary Elizabeth Coffey Powell.

Sarah was a procurement specialist with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons for several years until her retirement. She was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.

Sarah is preceded in death by two sisters, Trannie Powell Sullivan, and Ophelia Powell Coop. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Green; sister, Clora Powell Pridemore, many nieces, and nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. CST) at Haven Hill Cemetery in Columbia, KY.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Haven.

