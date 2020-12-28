Sarah Smith age 85 of Glasgow, KY passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. Sarah was born on August 05, 1935 in Adair County, KY to the late James W. Coomer and Lilly Mae Sneed Coomer. She was a retired employee of Kraft General Foods and was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church in Lemont, IL. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Coomer, Jr., Evelyn Coomer, Alice Huddleston, Frank A. Coomer, Arnold R. Coomer, Dorothy Beck, William Coomer, Nina J. Thompson, and Betty Hoover.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband- Claudis Smith of Glasgow, KY

One Son- Scott Allen Smith of Cummings, GA

One Daughter- Patricia Kay Sessa of Woodstock, GA

Two Brothers- Billy Coomer and Bobby Coomer both of Edmonton, KY

3 Grandchildren- Alexander Sessa, Caitlyn Smith and Scott Claudis Smith

One Great Grandchild- Carsyn Marie Smith

Funeral Service:

Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with Pastor Douglas Hawkins officiating. Burial was in Coomer Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com