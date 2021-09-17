Saturday school board meeting open for public comments

The Adair County Board of Education is holding a special called meeting on Saturday at 6 p.m. and including an opportunity for public comment on the agenda.

The board discussed a mask mandate from the Kentucky Department of Education that is no longer in effect during a meeting Thursday night and is expected to continue the discussion at the Saturday meeting. In a notice concerning the public meeting, it states that they hope the board will reach a consensus that will move the district forward for the 2021/22 school year.

At Thursday’s meeting, two members of the board voted to continue with a mask mandate but the motion failed 3-2. The mandate remains in effect as the board discusses its options. Superintendent Pam Stephens said if the board votes to change policy it will not take effect until students return following fall break on Monday, Oct. 11.

The meeting will be held at the boardroom on the school campus at 1204 Greensburg St.

Agenda

Adair County Board of Education

September 18, 6:00 PM

Call to Order

Pledge to the flag

Prayer

Public Comments

Hopefully the board will reach consensus with clearer language that will allow moving forward for Adair County Schools plan for the 2021/2022 School Year.

Adjournment