SCAM ALERT: Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman warns of potential scam

March 11, 2021

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman was contacted Thursday morning (March 11) by county clerk Lisa Greer concerning a phone call she had with a resident. She said the caller told her she was contacted by a male subject who stated they represented the clerk’s office and wanted her to pay a sum of cash immediately or her driver’s license would be revoked.

Greer wants to assure everyone the clerk’s office would never ask for bank information over the phone and doesn’t have the authority to cancel a driver’s license.

Brockman and Greer would like to remind everyone to be mindful of potential scams, and report them to the sheriff’s office at 270-384-2776.

