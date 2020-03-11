Scholarship available for ACHS students or alumni

Pamela Hoots announced Wednesday that the second-annual Gene and Joyce Hoots Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications.

The recipient must be a current student or alumni of Adair County High School, pursuing secondary education in a vocational field.

“We feel it’s very important to support technical and vocation schooling,” said Hoots. “There’s not scholarships for them and a lot of local students are going into it.”

The requirements are:

Applicant has earned a minimum of a 2.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA). (Based on a 4.0 scale). Applicant has demonstrated community service. Submit application, validation of GPA, an essay about why they are pursuing technical or vocational education, an acknowledgement form and one letter of support (not completed by a relative). All should be submitted together.

Applications can be picked up at City Hall. April 30 is the deadline for turning all required forms in.

For further information, please contact Pam Hoots at 270-250-7010.