Scholarship fund in memory of Vicki Leibeck-Owsley

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

The Adair County Education Association has officially set up a scholarship fund for a senior majoring in education from ACHS.

In Vicki Leibeck-Owsley’s honor the candidates for this scholarship will also need to show evidence of leadership in their school and/or community.

Minimally, right now, we can award $200.00. We hope we can increase this amount with donations.

As we approach this holiday season, we hope you think of this scholarship fund for a donation in memory of Vicki.

Donations may be dropped off at Community Trust Bank. Checks can be made to Adair County Education Association with a note to Vicki Leibeck-Owsley Scholarship Fund on the “for” line.

Thank you so much for considering a donation. This money only goes into an account ear-marked for the scholarship.

You may contact Deb Waddell at 651.755.6544 for more information.