School board leaves open the option to return to classroom

The Adair County School Board voted Thursday night to go forward with virtual instruction for Adair County students on Aug. 24, but that if data indicates and Superintendent Dr. Stephens recommends that students could safely return to in-person instruction before Sept. 28, they as a board would stand behind that decision.

Board member Troy Grider shared that while he understands the importance of children being in school, he named reasons why he felt that virtual instruction was best to start school with, like the seriousness of the virus that he has seen personally, liability, the fact that the health department could close schools anyway, and the repercussions from not following Gov. Beshear’s recommendation, like losing funding.

Board Chair Lisa Burton said she would agree to disagree because she feels that Gov. Beshear may never stop asking them to stay at home. She stated that she has heard personal stories from students who are extremely worried about not being able to learn properly virtually, and knows that teachers and students miss socialization. She also wants all students to be in school to receive care they may not get at home.

All board members voted for the motion.