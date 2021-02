School Board Meeting Rescheduled to Monday

The Regular Monthly School Board Meeting will be postponed to Monday, February 22, 2021 due to uncertain weather conditions.

There will be a working session beginning at 5:15 PM Monday evening prior to the Special Called Board Meeting and doors will open to the public at 5:45 PM with the Special Called Meeting starting at 6 PM. The meeting will be open to the public with social distancing guidelines in place.

BOARD AGENDA

FEBRUARY 21, 2021

SPECIAL CALLED SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

**Meeting called to order**

***Superintendent Dr. Stephens and Adair County Board Members will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance***

***Prayer***

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

DISCUSS APPROVAL OF PAY APP #4 FOR JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY PRIMARY CENTER PRESCHOOL ADDITION PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,399.00

DISCUSS APPROVAL OF PAY APP #1 FOR JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY SOFTBALL/BASEBALL ADDITION PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $21,286.00

APPROVAL OF SCHOOL SAFETY PROJECTS THROUGH SCHOOL SECURITY FUNDS GRANT

APPROVAL TO DECLARE TECHNOLOGY ITEMS AS JUNK FOR DISPOSAL OR RECYCLING

APPROVAL OF 2021-2022 SBDM ALLOCATION1

ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR AGENDA

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – Steve Burton

GAP REPORT PRESENTED BY EACH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL:

ADAIR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

ADAIR COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

ADAIR COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ADAIR COUNTY PRIMARY CENTER

APPROVAL OF 2021-2022 SCHOOL CALENDAR—Robbie Harmon

APPROVAL OF STUDENT TEACHER AGREEMENT WITH CAMPBELLSVILLE UNIVERSITY