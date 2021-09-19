School board votes to keep mask mandate when county in red zone

In an effort to try and reach a workable compromise for everyone, the Adair County School Board voted unanimously in a special called meeting Saturday night at Central Office to keep the current mask mandate in place while the county is in the red critical stage.

If the county comes out of the red zone, then the board will meet to formulate a plan to prepare the district to go back to mask optional.

“We’re going to stay with parent choice, but as long as our county is in the red, according to our district health department, then we would keep the mask mandate in effect,” said board member David Karnes, who made the motion. “As soon as the county comes out of red, the mask mandate would come out of effect. Our board meets every month so we can revisit that every month. That’s probably the best motion I can come up with.”

A total of 18 citizens spoke at the public meeting with eight advocating for the mask mandate.