The Adair County School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to return to its mask optional plan for students and staff beginning Monday, Oct. 25. Board members cited decreasing Covid-19 numbers in the district, region and at the state levels. The virtual option for students will begin Nov. 1, and parents wishing to put their children in the virtual program, or take them out, are encouraged to register on the district web site, www.adair.kyschools.us.