School district announces summer meal plan

The Adair County Board of Education has announced its Summer Food Service Program at all four district schools.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
Meals will be provided at a first-come, first-serve basis at the following sites:
- Adair County High School: May 25 – June 4, Tuesday through Friday only; and June 7 – July 1, Monday through Thursday only. Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., and lunch is 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
- Adair County Middle School: May 25 – June 4, Tuesday through Friday only; and June 7-17, Monday through Thursday only. Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (May 24 – June 4), and 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., (June 7 – June 18).
- Adair County Elementary School: June 7 – July 1, Monday through Thursday only; Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Adair County Primary Center: June 7 – July 1, Monday through Thursday only; Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch is 10:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.