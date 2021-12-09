School district changes ‘test to stay’ policy

Dr. Pamela Stephens, superintendent of the Adair County School District, announced Wednesday night in a phone call to parents, students and staff a change in the district’s “Test to Stay” policy.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 9, students who are quarantined can come be tested and if they are negative they will be eligible to immediately participate in extra-curricular activities like band, clubs and sports teams.

Students who test negative in the “Test to Stay” program will be required to wear a mask during the school day and during their extra-curricular activity when appropriate. A hasketball player will need to wear a mask on the sidelines, but not when they’re participating on the floor.

“We kept data and we were having over 90 percent of kids being quarantined that never tested positive,” said Dr. Stephens. “The risk is minimal, but there is still a risk and we understand that. I think this will get more kids back in school and that’s what I want to see.”