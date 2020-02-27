School district hires Cravens as athletic trainer

Dr. Pamela Stephens introduced Rebecca Cravens of Columbia as the school district’s first-ever athletic trainer at the Feb. 20 school board meeting.

Cravens will begin March 2 and is coming from working for Campbellsville Independent Schools and Taylor County Regional Hospital.

“I’m very excited to be here,” said Cravens. “So far everyone has been very welcoming and it’s been helpful as this transition is getting nearer.”

Cravens graduated from Cedarville University with a degree in athletic training and got her graduate degree at Wright State University, where she worked with their softball team.

She was formerly an athletic trainer at Lindsey Wilson College before she worked for TRH and is married to Adair County native Adam Cravens.

The board went over the memorandum of understanding with T.J. Regional Health regarding the partnership for the athletic trainer position.

Stephens and Adair County High School Assistant Principal Chad Parnell said they agree with the memorandum, but Stephens plans to run it by the district’s attorney before signing it.

The memorandum states that students do not have to go to TJ Regional Health for services.

“We didn’t want Mrs. Cravens tied to any particular area. That’s not fair or right, it’s the students and parents of student’s decision.”

However, the memorandum does state that the district agrees to exclusively utilize T.J. Regional Health for all of its school sponsored medical care, including athletic physicals or medical treatment paid for by the district on behalf of students.

In addition, it states that Adair County schools requests that T.J. Regional Health partner with them in the financial funding for the athletic trainer position and that T.J. Regional Health agrees to pay one-half of the athletic trainer’s base salary of no more than $65,000.

T.J. Regional Health is also not responsible for contributions to retirement, pension or health care coverage of the trainer and may display its logo and other marketing signage at various locations and events involving the high school, according to the memorandum.

Adair County High School Football Coach Van Isaac presented needs for the football team to the board and asked for a total of $6,500.

Isaac said to stay competitive and on top of their game, they would need an end-zone camera to provide better angles of their players, hudl sideline program to watch replays, and new headsets for the coaches because the current ones are around 20 years old.

Under the direction of Barney Taylor, the Adair County welding program finished a set of steel concrete forms that will be used to build marine habitats, or artificial reefs, in Haiti.

Maintenance and Transportation Director Steve Burton received help from the welding program as well, as they fixed the entrance gate to the campus that was recently damaged by storms.

The construction document for the Adair County softball and baseball press box, concessions and restrooms was approved by the board, as well were the revised BG-3 forms for the buildings, which states that total costs for the projects should not be higher than $340,702.96.

The March school board meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 17.

