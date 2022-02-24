School district releases new Covid-19 procedures

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID-19

Adair County Schools COVID-19 Procedures

Adair County Schools will always strive to provide the safest and best learning experience to each of our students. In hopes of keeping students in classes, we have decided to make some changes to help ensure students can stay in school. We have consulted with local and regional health professionals and feel these changes make an educated attempt for us all to live in these times of COVID. We monitor CDC guidelines and will continue to monitor them as we move forward.

The major change will be starting February 28th Adair County Schools will no longer be quarantining students based on close contact during the school day or school activity.

Please know that we will continue to always require masks while on our busses .

Vaccinated or Unvaccinated Student/Staff with COVID-19 symptom(s)

Anyone presenting with symptoms should be tested. An appointment with a provider may be required.

should be tested. An appointment with a provider may be required. If they test positive, they should follow guidelines listed for positive cases.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19

Individual must quarantine away from school for at least 5 days. Start of symptoms is day 0. At the end of 5 days, individual may return if symptoms are resolved

If symptoms are not improving, individual should quarantine for an additional 5 days.

It is highly recommended that a mask be worn for 10 full days when indoors.

Close Contact – School

School contact – Close contacts will no longer be quarantined.

Parents will be notified through a bright green Close Contact Card and should monitor for symptoms.

Although Adair Co. Schools will not be quarantining for a close contact, parents will have the option to quarantine their child as a result of a close contact at school.

Close Contact Household

Household Contacts (Unvaccinated) – Individuals will be required to quarantine for 5 days from last exposure to the positive case.

Individuals may return on day 6 with a negative test and if they are symptom free.

For those who do not test, they will be required to quarantine for the full 10 days from the last exposure to the positive case.

Household Contacts (Fully-Vaccinated/up to date) – Individuals will not be required to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms.

Definition of Fully-Vaccinated/Up to date

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated if they

Have been boosted (if 18 or older) OR

Completed the primary series of Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine within the past 5 months OR

Completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson within the last two months OR

Have a documented case of COVID-19 with the local health department within the last 90 days