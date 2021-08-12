School district releases statement on decision to delay opening

The Adair County School District released this statement late Wednesday.

“Earlier today (Wednesday), the decision was made for Adair County Schools to open on Wednesday, Aug. 25th. This decision was made based on the late announcement of the governor’s executive order that masks/face coverings must be worn in schools.

“This additional time allows for us to explore parental choice options, to allow legislative challenges be resolved in Frankfort, and to monitor our local COVID numbers.

“Our intent is to provide the safest in-person instruction possible to our students. Adair County School District values parental input and choice. Our hope is that this delay gives us the best opportunity to provide that parental option.

“We hope the next two weeks provides answers, guidance, and a brighter educational experience for all Adair County students during the 2021-22 school year.”