School meal pickup set to begin Jan. 4

On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the Adair County Schools Food Service Department will provide 5-day meal boxes at Adair County Primary Center for all virtual students and BLUE Tribe Students; and at Adair County Elementary School for the RED Tribe Students.

Pick-up times are as follows:

Adair County Elementary School and Adair County Primary Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

As we transition back into the hybrid schedule starting Jan. 11, 2021, we will go back to meal pickups for all virtual only students on Jan. 13, 2021. The pickup time and place will be the same as before; Adair County Primary Center from 10 a.m. – noon . Students who attend school in person on the Blue/Red schedule will continue to bring meals home for the days they are not physically at school.

If you are unable to pick up meals at the times mentioned, please call Carol Roy or Dayna Parnell at the Central Office at 270-384-2476, extension 2003 or 2004. We will work with you to make arrangements to get the meals.