School supplies, computer devices provided for every student in district

Adair County Schools Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens announced Tuesday night that due to CARES Act funding, school supplies will be provided for all students in the 2020-2021 school year.

Supplies will be distributed once the school year begins and will be purchased in accordance with the health and safety guidelines outlined in guidance from state and local health departments and the CDC.

iPads and Chromebooks will be provided for every student and the only cost to any parent for these devices is a $15 insurance fee should the device be taken home.

Each school will share their policies on backpacks and water bottles soon, neither of which will be a requirement.

School information can be found online at adair.kyschools.us or on their social media pages.