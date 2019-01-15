Schools close Friday as girls’ basketball team competes in state tournament

Dr. Pam Stephens announced Monday afternoon that Adair County schools will close Friday to support the Lady Indians, who will compete in the State 2A Tournament at 8 a.m. Friday at the Owensboro Sports Center.

Tickets are $8 in advance and can be picked up at the door at the high school starting Tuesday morning. Tickets in Owensboro are $10.

If 20 students sign up, a pep bus will travel to the game. Cost for students to ride the pep bus is $5. It will leave at 4:30 a.m.

To make up for the missed day, there will now be school on March 11, which was originally scheduled for parent-teacher conferences.

Best wishes to the Adair County Lady Indians!