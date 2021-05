Adair County Schools will have a follow-up athletics interest meeting for the following sports: archery, bass fishing, cross country, Esports and soccer on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

All interested athletes and parents are urged to attend. If you have questions, please contact Brent Campbell, athletics director, at 270-384-2751 or by email at brent.campbell@adair.kyschools.us.