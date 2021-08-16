Search warrant produces drugs at Columbia residence

A search warrant executed Saturday night at a residence on Dillon Street in Columbia ended in three arrests, including Timothy Wheeler and Brandon Dial, both of Columbia, and Brandon Gillock of Russell Springs.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department arrived at the residence after conducting a drug trafficking investigation. Multiple officers searched the house and found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, and suspected fentanyl laced Xanax.

Wheeler, 51, is facing multiple charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and trafficking in a controlled substance, carfentanyl or fentanyl.

Gillock, 41; and Dial, 36, were also taken into custody after finding out they had outstanding warrants.