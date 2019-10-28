Season-high offense, four takeaways help Lindsey Wilson Football to 45-10 win at Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Lindsey Wilson offense put up a season-high 531 yards and the defense did not allow a touchdown in a 45-10 win at Pikeville (Ky.) tonight at Hambley Athletic Complex.

Jaylen Boyd ran for career-high 130 yards and four touchdowns while Cameron Dukes threw for 277 yards and two scores to lead the offense. The Blue Raider defense forced four turnovers, yielding just three points while on the field.

The No. 8-ranked Blue Raiders head into an off week next week with an 8-0 overall record, including 5-0 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division. Pikeville — who is receiving votes in the national poll — slips to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Bluegrass.

Leading 24-10 at the half, the Blue Raiders dominated the third quarter, outscoring their hosts 21-0 to take a 45-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Lindsey Wilson outgained the Bears 231-79 in the third frame and coasted to the 35-point win.

Boyd scored three times in the decisive third quarter — from 35, one and 28 yards out — while racking up 86 yards on six carries in the frame.

The Lindsey Wilson defense forced punts on each Pikeville possession in the quarter and stopped the Bears on fourth-and-one on the first play of the fourth quarter to stomp out any Pikeville hope for an upset.

Lindsey Wilson outgained the Bears 523 to 391. The four takeaways for the Blue Raider defense raises its season total to 25.

Both defenses appeared to be just a step ahead of their counterparts in the early stages of the first quarter.

The Blue Raider defense forced a three-and-out and Mark Pruitt picked off a Bowen Smith pass during the first two drives as Lindsey Wilson ended the first quarter allowing just 44 yards on 12 plays. The Pikeville defense stopped the Blue Raiders on fourth-and-one on Lindsey Wilson’s first drive and held them to a field goal on the second drive.

Jared Dougherty connected on a 23-yard field goal to put the Blue Raiders in front 3-0. Dougherty is now 7-for-7 on field goals this season.

Lindsey Wilson — who put together a pair of 11-play scoring drives in the first quarter — took a 10-0 lead just before the end of the first. Boyd scampered in from the six-yard line to cap the 11-play, 84-yard drive for his first score of the night. Boyd has eight rushing touchdowns this season and 12 total scores following tonight’s effort.

Pikeville used its special teams unit to bring the Homecoming crowd to its feet early in the second quarter. Timothy Butler blocked a Dougherty punt and Josh Green took the ball out of the air at the 1-yard line and carried it into the endzone for the score to cut the deficit to three points.

Following a Lindsey Wilson punt, the Bears marched down the field threatening to take their first lead, but James Todd stalled the drive with his team-leading fourth interception of the season. Todd returned the pick 36 yards where the Blue Raiders needed just one play to increase their lead back to 10 points and snatch the momentum back.

Dukes found Joshua Lewis up the sideline for a 24-yard touchdown for the 17-7 lead. It was the fourth one-play touchdown drive of the season for the Blue Raiders. Lewis finished the game with five catches for 99 yards and two scores.

Pikeville, once again marched down the field, only to be turned away by the stingy Lindsey Wilson defense. Facing a fourth-and-three from the Lindsey Wilson 21-yard line, Alexander Shelton’s keeper out of the wildcat formation was thwarted to give the ball back to the offense. Pikeville finished the game 1-of-3 on fourth down and 3-of-11 on third down.

Lindsey Wilson used four plays to cover 80 yards on the ensuing possession — the last a 57-yard pass from Dukes to a wide-open Lewis for the 24-7 lead.

Pikeville cut the deficit to 24-10 just before the half as William Chandler hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Luke Bowman and Mason Helton led the Blue Raiders with seven tackles each. Damani Jenkins added six tackles, including 2-1/2 tackles for a loss. Bowman and Stevie Miller joined Todd and Pruitt with interceptions.

Lindsey Wilson returns to action at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 9, as the Blue Raiders host Georgetown (Ky.) on Senior Day at Blue Raider Stadium.

