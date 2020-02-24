Second “Day of Caring” in works

The second “Day of Caring” is being planned by the City of Columbia through the Be The Change movement.

The first “Day of Caring” took place in the fall of 2019 and involved around 200 volunteers that handled projects for the elderly and disabled in Columbia and Adair County.

“We appreciate the response of volunteers for the first Day of Caring,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The second “Day of Caring” will involve group projects of yard work, building handicapped ramps and more throughout the community.

If churches and organizations would like to be involved in the upcoming second “Day of Caring” event, please contact Ann Marie Austin at the City Hall at 270-384-2501.