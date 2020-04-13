Second Death in Adair Confirmed; County has Highest Number of Cases in District

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

107 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

Adair County still remains with 44 cases but has now experience the second death, an employee at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor.

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Today was a difficult day as we experienced our fourth COVID-19 related death. We have now

had two deaths in Pulaski and two in Adair. We are closely monitoring the situations at Summit

Manor Nursing Home in Adair, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell. We want to express our

gratitude to all local responders, agencies and long-term care facilities for your cooperation.