Second Death in Adair Confirmed; County has Highest Number of Cases in District

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced
107 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed
case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD
is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who
may have come in contact with them.
Today was a difficult day as we experienced our fourth COVID-19 related death. We have now
had two deaths in Pulaski and two in Adair. We are closely monitoring the situations at Summit
Manor Nursing Home in Adair, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell. We want to express our
gratitude to all local responders, agencies and long-term care facilities for your cooperation.