Second Nursing Home Employee Dies, Bringing County Death Toll to 11 from Coronavirus

A second employee from Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor has died from the coronavirus, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. That brings the total number of deaths in Adair County to 11, with two being nursing home employees and nine being nursing home residents.

The Lake Cumberland 10-county district experienced two new cases today, zero in Adair County. A total of 14 were released from isolation, meaning 71 percent of the district’s total cases have recovered. In Adair County, Not quite half have recovered, with 81 total cases and 40 released from isolation.

Yesterday, the district officially reported zero cases, but noted a case in Wayne County came in too late to be reflected in the numbers. That case was reflected in today’s report.