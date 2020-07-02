Sen. Max Wise announces appointment to interim substance use recovery task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 02, 2020) –The Senate Majority Caucus has announced its Task Force appointments for the 2020 Interim of the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Max Wise (R- Campbellsville) will serve as a member of the Substance Use Recovery Task Force.

This Task Force will review all substance use recovery grants and efforts underway in the Commonwealth. The duties of the task force shall include, but are not limited to, the following:

Examining the University of Kentucky HEALing grant, the Kentucky Opioid Response Efforts, and any other substance use recovery grants for efforts in the Commonwealth.

Making recommendations to the appropriate parties such as the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet to establish pathways for reentry of substance-involved individuals.

Analyzing the capacity for Medicaid funds to be used for addiction treatment for those who are incarcerated.

“I am humbled to be appointed to serve on this task force as it is an area of significant interest and concern to me and my district,” Senator Wise said. “I am looking forward to working with my fellow members to help develop the best legislative course of action for Kentuckians in recovering from substance use.”

The Substance Use Recovery Task Force will meet monthly during the 2020 Interim of the General Assembly. Findings will be submitted to the Legislative Research Commission for referral to the appropriate committee or committees by December 1, 2020.

The first meeting of the task force is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST.