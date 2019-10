Adair County citizens are invited to a town hall forum Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair County Public Library. Sen. Wise encourages citizens to come with questions they may have for him.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8:30 a.m.

Location: Adair County

Public Library

“Town hall forums are a beneficial and transparent way for me to listen to my constituents and gain feedback from them on the issues that the General Assembly plans to tackle during the upcoming legislative session,” Sen. Wise said.