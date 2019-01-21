Sen. Wise in Columbia Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 15, 2019) – State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) announced the dates and locations of his upcoming town halls.

“Town hall forums are a beneficial and transparent way for me to listen to my constituents and gain feedback from them on the issues that the General Assembly plans to tackle this legislative session,” Senator Wise said. “I am proud to have held these meetings every year since assuming office.”

The following are the dates and locations for the town halls:

Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Taylor County Town Hall Meeting

Taylor County Public Library

Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 8:30 a.m. Central Time

Adair County Town Hall Meeting

Adair County Public Library

Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Russell County Town Hall Meeting

Russell County Public Library

Thursday, January 24, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Central Time

Cumberland County Town Hall Meeting

Cumberland County Public Library

Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Clinton County Town Hall Meeting

Clinton County Courthouse, 2nd Floor

Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Wayne County Town Hall Meeting

Wayne County Public Library

Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

McCreary County Town Hall Meeting

McCreary County Public Library

If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Max.Wise@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.lrc.ky.gov.