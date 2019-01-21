Sen. Wise in Columbia Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 15, 2019) – State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) announced the dates and locations of his upcoming town halls.
“Town hall forums are a beneficial and transparent way for me to listen to my constituents and gain feedback from them on the issues that the General Assembly plans to tackle this legislative session,” Senator Wise said. “I am proud to have held these meetings every year since assuming office.”
The following are the dates and locations for the town halls:
Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Taylor County Town Hall Meeting
Taylor County Public Library
Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 8:30 a.m. Central Time
Adair County Town Hall Meeting
Adair County Public Library
Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Central Time
Russell County Town Hall Meeting
Russell County Public Library
Thursday, January 24, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Central Time
Cumberland County Town Hall Meeting
Cumberland County Public Library
Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Central Time
Clinton County Town Hall Meeting
Clinton County Courthouse, 2nd Floor
Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Wayne County Town Hall Meeting
Wayne County Public Library
Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time
McCreary County Town Hall Meeting
McCreary County Public Library
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Max.Wise@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.lrc.ky.gov.