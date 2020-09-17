Sept. 17, 2020 case update from the governor

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020 Gov. Beshear said there were at least 59,370 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 628 of which were newly reported Thursday. Seventy-six of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 14 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

“Good news: We are still below 4% in our positivity rate at 3.82%. So again a couple of notes: It means that we have significant testing going on. It means our positivity rate is going down, which is a good thing,” said Gov. Beshear. “But remember, it’s not because we are testing folks that we do better, it’s because of our actions. It’s because of social distancing, it’s because of wearing a mask. We believe that mask mandate is working and without it our numbers and our positivity rate would go up.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 11 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,093 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 70-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; three men, ages 75, 83 and 93, from Fayette County; an 84-year-old man from Franklin County; a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County; an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 90, from Madison County; and an 83-year-old woman from Webster County.

“They include people who are loved by their communities, by their family, and what we see is we lose people throughout all age ranges,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,101,279 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.82%, and at least 11,109 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

