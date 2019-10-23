Several more road, street and sidewalk projects coming for Columbia

Several projects on roads, streets, and sidewalks will be occurring in Columbia over the next several days.

The City of Columbia would like to remind residents that the paving of city streets for fall will resume on Monday. Streets remaining are Church, Terry, Page, North Bramlett and Marshall streets, and Colony Drive.

The city understands that the milling and paving on Burkesville Street will be starting at the end of the week or beginning of next week. This project is scheduled to start at the public square and go to the traffic signal at the intersection of the bypass. It will take approximately one week.

The sidewalk project on Lowes Lane and Young Street will be continuing the latter part of this week into next week. It will extend the sidewalk from the Holloway Health and Wellness Center to Jamestown Street.

“The City urges drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel in these areas,” says Mayor Pamela Hoots.

All dates and times are subject to change.