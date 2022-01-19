Shannon Lea West, age 40, of Versailles , KY passed away Tuesday, January 18 2022 at U.K. Hospital .

She was born on Thursday, May 28 1981, in Columbia, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of: Mother – Patricia Evans West, of Russell Springs, KY; and Father – Jackie West, of Russell Springs, KY

Survivors also include: Brother: Brian West, spouse Cindy, of Russell Springs KY. She is also survived by one nephew, Terence West; and one niece, Paisley West. She was a Re-entry Coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Corrections and attended Main Street Church of God.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. CST Friday, January 21 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST Friday, January 21 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Bernard Cemetery, Russell Springs, KY.

Officiating: Bro. Chris Fields

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.