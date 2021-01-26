Sharon Kay Fuller Bell, 80, of Columbia, KY died Monday, January 25, 2021 at her residence. Born in Whitney, TX she was the daughter of the late James Daniel and Lorena Hardaway Fuller and wife of the late Jerry Eugene Bell. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Kathleen Hill.

Mrs. Bell was a member of the Columbia Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and genealogy.

Survivors include two sons Curtis Bell (Brenda Rae) of Alta Loma, CA and David Bell (Kimberly Diana) of Morgantown, WV; eight grandchildren Stephanie Bell, Curtis Bell II, Adam Beard, Jared Beard, Jesse Beard, Connor Bell, Jennifer Mitchell and Ryan Hill; six great-grandchildren Olivia Tovar, Matthew Mitchell, George Mitchell, Cayden Morris, Landon Beechey and Ryder Hill; seven siblings Laurie, Daryl, Brenda, Leslie, Sandy, Barbara and Lyle and several nieces and nephews.

Public graveside services will be 3:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Columbia Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The graveside will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page at 3:00pm Saturday.