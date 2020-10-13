Shaurlene Cape, 66, formerly of the Cundiff community in Adair County, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:07 P.M. at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She was born December 12, 1953, in Adair County, to the late Robert and Lucille Kelly Cape. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, Phillip Cape, Jerell Cape, Carolyn Cape, Kathy Bunch & Susan Grant.

Survivors include:

One son – Neil Cape of Cundiff

One brother – Tracy Darrell Cape of Louisville

Two sisters – Marilyn Taylor of Greensburg & Teresa Bertram of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Bunch officiating

Burial in Cundiff Cemetery

Shaurlene’s family members served as casket bearers.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

