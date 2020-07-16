Sheila Price

Sheila Denise Dunbar Price, 61, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence. Born in Cumberland County she was the daughter of the late Kay and Gaynell Upchurch Dunbar.

Mrs. Price was a member of the Breeding United Methodist Church. She was a former employee of Oshkosh in Columbia and later enjoyed working on the farm.

Survivors include her husband Robert Price, Jr. of Columbia; two sons Matthew Corbin (Jamie) and Jesse Jace Price both of Columbia; a step-daughter Elizabeth Grace Price of Lexington; two grandsons Colton Riley Luttrell and Raydin Cash both of Columbia; a step-granddaughter Jessica Lowe of Berea, KY; a sister Pam Kay Dunbar Fudge of Columbia; a niece Crystal Cain (Steve) of Somerset, KY; a great niece Courtney Karnes (Josh) of Columbia and several cousins, friends and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Richard Dewayne Dunbar.

Mrs. Price chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.